Pocatello Fire Officials tell KPVI that an early morning grass fire broke out on Idaho Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officials say the fire did get close to one home and the fire burned on the West side of the river along the bank.
Three fire engines and two brush trucks were on scene of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
