The following is a press release from Central Fire District.
Central Fire District was called out at 3:04 A.M., October 18th, to the report of a shed on fire. Rigby City Police personnel were first on scene and reported flame lengths of 20 to 30 feet. It was also reported that there was ammunition in the shed and it was exploding. Surrounding homeowners were notified by Rigby City officers and reverse 911 about the fire and the possibility of evacuation.
Central’s Rigby, Lewisville and Menan stations were dispatched. Upon arrival we were able to make a quick knockdown of the fire. The fire had the potential to extend into trees in the immediate area but we were able to stop the extension of the fire.
The shed was approximately 12’ X 28’ in size. The shed was utilized for storage and a “man-cave”. The fire was caused by homeowner using a gas/diesel mix to re-ignite his fire in a wood stove. Fire ignite vapors outside the stove into the container the homeowner was using. He dropped the container and the fire spread quickly throughout the shed. There were no injuries sustained at the fire. Homeowner stated that his fingertips were slightly burned but did not need any medical attention.
Central Fire would always advise that gas and or diesel should never be used as an ignition source when lighting a fire. Caution is always advised.
