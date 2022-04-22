Zoo Idaho in Pocatello is hosting its 5th annual Earth Clean-up Day.
It's Saturday, April 23rd from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
The zoo will provide tools to help community members clean up the grounds.
Snacks and coffee will also be provided.
And if you come to clean-up, you get free entry into the zoo on Saturday.
"So we use the Earth Day event just to talk a little bit about Earth Day and how it came to be and ways that we can be friendlier for the earth and then it also helps us to get the zoo looking better for our opening seasons, so we have a lot of projects around here and people seem to like to help us knock those out and Earth Day cleanup has been a fun event to get that kind of rolling," says Rachael Daniels, Zoo Idaho.
