The shaking continues in central Idaho as residents of Salmon woke up Sunday morning to a 4.2 magnitude earthquake.
The quake was centered near Elk Creek at the base of the Sawtooth Mountain Range just seven miles away from Salmon at 6:11am.
Hundreds of quakes have taken place in the central part of the state since a 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit on March 31.
92 people reported that they felt Sunday morning's shaking on the USGS.gov website. No damage has been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.