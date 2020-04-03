The 6.5 magnitude earthquake that occurred near Stanley may have seemed odd, but earthquakes are a common phenomenon across Idaho.
Earthquakes typically occur along faults which are weak areas in the earth's crust.
In these faults there's pressure and when there's enough pressure the blocks slip and earthquake waves are produced.
Idaho is composed of so many different faults so while one fault may not break frequently, there are so many of them in Idaho that every two to four decades we are expected to get a large earthquake similar to what happened on Tuesday.
Glenn Thackray, Professor of Geosciences, Idaho State University said, " It is in a region of of a lot of long term seismic activity, so in that respect there's no real surprise it's just surprising that that this fault it happened on a fault that we don't understand very well."
It may have seemed strange that there was an earthquake just around two weeks ago along the Wasatch front in Utah but there is no relation between the two earthquakes, it was just a coincidence they happened close in time to each other.
