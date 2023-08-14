A local credit union is changing its name.
As of Monday, East Idaho Credit Union is now Frontier Credit Union.Chief Marketing Officer Steven Foster says that the credit union is one of the fastest growing in the state and the new name reflects that.
Frontier Credit Union currently has 11 locations throughout the state, with another set to open in Driggs.
