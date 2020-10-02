"We are really thrilled about the caliber of our candidates," said Pat Tucker, Chair at Bonneville County Democratic Party.
East Idaho Democrats and members of the community came out to share a message about the upcoming election while socially distancing.
Part of that message was keeping in mind the values of what Idahoans hold value to, according to Chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Party Pat Tucker.
"We are for education. We're for fairness in property taxes. We're for fairness in income. We're for jobs for every Idahoan, quality jobs," said Tucker.
As people would take turns speaking, the event was welcomed by honking horns in support but also drivers who disagreed with what they were saying.
Tucker said it's inevitable to deal with that.
"You know it's inevitable that there will be people that disagree with us but that's okay," said Tucker.
The open house also welcomed constitutional scholar David Adler who says this year a threat has been posed to democracy.
"There's such a threat to American democracy posed by Donald Trump. He's not a champion of democracy," said Adler.
With the national news of the president contracting Covid-19, Adler says this may affect the president's campaign moving forward.
"Number one we don't if he'll be able to participate in anymore presidential debates against Vice President Joe Biden," said Adler.
At the beginning of the open house, members took the time to send their regards to the president and first lady Melania Trump after hearing the pair tested positive for Covid-19.
Adler says this will no doubt sideline the incumbent for the time being.
"He's gonna be sidelined per the CDC protocol for at least 14 days even if in fact he doesn't suffer a grave illness," said Adler.
Many people who spoke whether it be the candidates or the speakers, all mentioned in one way or another this election is crucial in more ways than one.
