Today, Governor Brad Little had an online lunch-in with the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce to give an update on the state's fight against the coronavirus. That fight is coming to East Idaho in the form of a piece of equipment capable of sterilizing 80,000 N95 masks daily.
Chip Schwarze (CEO of Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce) asks, "What [does] coming out of a stay-at-home order looks like? What's going to happen on May 1? What businesses can come out?"
Governor Little announced that Thursday a four-step process to reopening the state will be released saying, "Is it going as fast as I want? Absolutely not."
However, the governor had some good news for the state and its health care workers.
He says the state is getting "a machine. A piece of new equipment that would sanitize 80,000 N95 masks a day."
That machine comes from the Battelle research institute out of Ohio. Five years ago, a Battelle study found medical masks could be sterilized and reused in emergencies. The COVID-19 pandemic is such an emergency.
Governor Little says, "So I asked for Idaho, if we could get one of the Battelle machines."
The federal government is only giving a handful of states on of the machines, but FEMA agreed and said a machine could be sent to Boise.
Governor Little had a different location in mind: Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls.
The governor says, "At Idaho Falls I can reach out to [Governor] Mark Gordon in Wyoming, and [Governor] Steve Bullock in Montana, and [Governor] Gary Herbert in Utah, and we can use that machine at full capacity."
Within days, the new equipment should arrive.
Governor Little says, "I was delighted that we were one of only, I think, 12 or 16 states that got one of these machines."
Chip Schwarze says, "Well, we're tickled pink that you thought of eastern Idaho governor."
As the N95 mask supply is replenished, Governor Little hopes INL will be able to use the Battelle machine for other purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.