...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. WIND THIS STRONG CAN ALSO CREATE BLOWING DUST WHICH COULD SEVERELY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * WHERE...THE LOWER SNAKE RIVER PLAIN, INCLUDING POCATELLO, BLACKFOOT, AMERICAN FALLS, SHELLEY, AND FORT HALL. * WHEN...9 AM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ANY WIND IN EXCESS OF 20 MPH CAN CREATE NEAR ZERO VISIBILITY WHEN IT OCCURS NEAR PLOWED AGRICULTURAL FIELDS DOWNWIND OF HIGHWAYS, MAKING DRIVING HAZARDOUS FOR TRAVELERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&