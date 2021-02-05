Eastern highlands under high risk for avalanches

As snow showers passed through Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming giving us prime snow to enjoy.
It also has setup conditions where avalanches are prevalent for many areas.
Areas along the Idaho-Wyoming border have been placed under a high risk for avalanches today as snow and wind continue to push through our area.
Along the Central Mountains, avalanche risks are at the considerable level with one human triggered avalanche already occurring earlier this week.
As always make sure to check your local weather and avalanche forecasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.