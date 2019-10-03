It was a big turnout for the Eastern Idaho Chamber Legislative Forum held at the College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls.
The four largest chambers of commerce in East Idaho consisting of Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg along with legislators, mayors, city councilmen, and county commissioners were invited to come together to discuss topics that were important to the business community.
The five main topics discussed were transportation and infrastructure, grocery taxes, education, work force development, and liquor licensing.
Chip Schwarze, CEO, Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce said, "When we come together like this and when our legislators go through the state legislature united on a cause, we're a big piece of the State and we can make things happen for East Idaho, whereas if we're doing it on our own district by district, we don't have that strength."
The chambers will use what was discussed at the forum to create a platform for next year's legislative session.
