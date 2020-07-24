Eastern Idaho gets a Taste of NYC at the Drive-in

Next week a piece of New York City is coming to eastern Idaho with Tribeca Enterprises showing some classic movies.
With the Tribeca Film Festival being postponed due to the pandemic, Tribeca is bringing the movies to drive-ins across the u-s.
And the Motorvu will be hosting them for eastern Idaho.
Classics like Beetlejuice and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby to list a few.
There will also be some NYC inspired food specials for this week of movies.
Jennifer Spalding, Chairperson on the Board of Directors for MotorVu drive-in, said "we'll be having some special food vendors and special concessions available people. Every night we'll be doing pre-movie trivia about the movies and the Tribeca Film Fest and other things, I can't give to much away. We'll be doing some pre-movie trivia for prizes."
The movie week will begin on Wednesday, July 29th.
