Eastern Idaho lost a local leader on Wednesday. Doctor Lloyd Call was 99-years-old when he passed away.
Born in Rigby in 1921, Call graduated from Pocatello High School, then Stanford University, and then Jefferson Medical School. He established the first Intensive Care Unit in Idaho and was very active in the Pocatello Rotary Club, the Idaho State Civic Symphony, and was featured in KPVI’s Idaho Gems last year.
His memorial service will be conducted on Saturday.
