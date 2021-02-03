A local health district announced on Wednesday that they will be implementing a lottery system to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
Eastern Idaho Public Health said that due to the overwhelming demand for the vaccine and the low weekly supply, they will draw registrants at random.
On Monday, February 1, people who are 65 years of age and older became eligible to receive the vaccine and according to the health district, there are over 30,000 people who would fall into that category.
Currently, the department receives 2,500 doses of the vaccine that they distribute to 40 provider locations throughout the region.
Individuals who are registered on the waiting list before Thursday, February 11 at 8:00 a.m., will be eligible for the random selection for a vaccination appointment.
Eastern Idaho Public Health will contact via phone or text those individuals and inform them of their appointment. This could range from February 15 through the end of March.
If you register for the waiting list after February 11 at 8:00 a.m., you can expect a call or text from EIPH between February 22 through the 26 to notify you of your assigned appointment.
You can go to eiph.idaho.gov or call 208-533-3223 for more information.
