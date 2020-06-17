Eastern Idaho Public Health Warns of Possible COVID-19 Exposure in Victor, Idaho
(SE Idaho) – Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) is investigating a case of COVID-19 in a customer of the Westside Yard in Victor, Idaho on Saturday, June 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. While the risk of exposure to other patrons is unknown, EIPH is recommending that any person who was at the establishment during this timeframe monitor themselves for any of the following symptoms of COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, sore throat, headache, fatigue, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose, or a new loss of taste or smell. Research shows that symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. If symptoms develop, please contact a healthcare provider for evaluation and potential testing.
In this situation, EIPH was not able to identify all individuals who may have potentially been exposed to the confirmed case, which necessitated this public notification. EIPH has worked with Westside Yard’s management, who has been cooperative in this investigation. Furthermore, all employees of the establishment that were potentially exposed on Saturday have been instructed to isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) guidelines to prevent any additional exposures related to this specific incident.
As restrictions have been loosened and the State is re-opening, an increase in COVID-19 cases has been documented throughout Eastern Idaho. “COVID-19 is present in our communities. In fact, all of the counties within EIPH’s region with active cases include documented community transmission. That means when someone tests positive for COVID-19, we have not been able to determine the source of their exposure to the virus, which is true for this most recent case in Teton County. Interactions with others, especially those that occur in close contact without wearing cloth face coverings, puts individuals at greater risk for being exposed and potentially becoming infected with COVID-19. This is why we cannot let our guard down, but must continue to practice preventive measures to protect ourselves and others until this pandemic is over,” stated Geri Rackow, District Director for EIPH.
