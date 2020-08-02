Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 BELOW 6000 FEET, 413 BELOW 6000 FEET AND 425... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 BELOW 6000 FEET, 413 BELOW 6000 FEET AND 425... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410 BELOW 6000 FEET UPPER SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/IDAHO FALLS BLM, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 BELOW 6000 FEET CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 425 MIDDLE SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/TWIN FALLS BLM NORTH OF THE SNAKE RIVER. * WINDS...WEST TO SOUTHWEST 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS NEAR 35 MPH FOR ZONES 410 AND 425. WEST TO NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 25 TO 35 MPH FOR ZONE 413. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 TO 18 PERCENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY BASED ON THESE CRITERIA FOR SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO: - RELATIVE HUMIDITY AT OR BELOW 15 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OF AT LEAST 25 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS, OR 30 MPH IN THE SNAKE PLAIN. - THUNDERSTORM COVERAGE OF 25 PERCENT, WITHOUT SPECIFIC RAINFALL CRITERIA. - OTHER HIGH IMPACT EVENTS DEEMED CRITICAL BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND AREA FIRE MANAGEMENT AGENCIES. &&