Eastern Idaho radio listeners have lost a familiar voice.
Tara Longmore Moss, known simply as Tara to fans of the Z-103 morning show duo of Brad and Tara, died last night after a very short and unexpected illness.
She began her career in radio in eastern Idaho in 1998 and was known for her quick wit and contagious laugh. She was born in Iona and graduated from Bonneville high school.
"Tara is that host that I never heard anyone say anything bad about her," said Tara's co-host Brad. "All I ever heard was how much people loved her and how much people thought of her as a friend."
And while she worked for a time on a radio station in Boise radio, she was eager to get back to radio in eastern Idaho.
There has been an outpouring of condolences on social media and her longtime on-air partner Brad Barlow spoke to us today about the unique impact she had on the community.
