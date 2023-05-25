You have heard us talk about the “100 Deadly Days of Summer” regarding the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day on Idaho’s roads. For the staff of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, it is also the “100 Days of Trauma.”
EIRMC held a trauma simulation on Wednesday to show how Emergency Department team members work with each other and with other departments in the hospital.
The situation was a volunteer who acted as a 14-year-old motorcycle accident victim who was hit by a truck, run over by a truck, and then suffered gasoline burns over much of his body. The volunteer “patient” was then taken to the operation room for further treatment.
EIRMC is a Level II Trauma Center Accredited by the American College of Surgeons along with being Idaho’s only Burn Center.
Doctor Michael Lemon, who is a surgeon at EIRMC, says that there are two simple things that we can do to dramatically reduce the chances of an Emergency Department visit.
“School lets out, people pull out their motorcycles and ATVs and everything else that we as Idahoans like to do to recreate," says Doctor Michael Lemon, "and unfortunately, everybody is not so safe. In doing that, if we could convince everyone to wear a helmet, we probably wouldn't see as much trauma. We could convince everyone to wear a seat belt or a harness when they get in their car or their side by side. We wouldn't see as much trauma.”
Along with being a level II Trauma Center, EIRMC also has a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit which can handle the tiniest of patients.
We will have more on their mission Sunday on KPVI News Weekend Edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.