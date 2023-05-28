As we get ready to enter the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ on Idaho’s roads, one local hospital is reading themselves for the ‘100 Days of Trauma.’
At Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the staff in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit is ready for all manner of severe and life-threatening traumatic injuries.
Many injuries involving children result from recreational activities like riding ATVs or swimming.
The unit also features a certified life care specialist to help patients and families cope with the stress and uncertainties of being hospitalized.
And for the tiniest of patients, EIRMC has a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that can care for micropremies and a Ronald McDonald Family Room that keeps families together during stressful times.
And speaking from personal experience, EIRMC C.E.O. Betsy Hunsicker says that having a hospital with these types of resources is very important.
“And I think having had a child in the PICU before,” says EIRMC CEO Betsy Hunsicker, “I knew how scary it is and how isolating it is because you just feel like you don't know what's going on. You don't really know who to talk to. And so, a resource like this is just, I think, provides an invaluable part of the care that we don't necessarily think bout until we're kind of in it and realizing it firsthand.”
Things you can do to decrease the severity of a traumatic injury is to wear a helmet while biking or on an ATV and to wear your seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.