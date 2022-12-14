Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center received an “A” grade in safety.
The national award recognizes hospitals that protect patients from preventable harm and errors. The Leapfrog group assigned safety grades to more than 3,000 hospitals nationwide based on how well they protect patients from preventable medical errors.
EIRMC is the only hospital in southeastern Idaho to earn an “A”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.