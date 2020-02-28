The Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair in partnership with INL was hosted locally at Idaho State University.
For the fourth year, high school students displayed projects that they have been working on in school the past few months.
The topics the students researched all relate to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
All of the projects were judged by volunteers from businesses and ISU with higher education degrees.
Crispin Gravatt, Research and Data Analyst, Idaho STEM Action Center said, "Idaho Science and Engineering Fair offers students an opportunity to engage in the research process that most people don't get until they go to the university setting."
Two winners from the fair will be chosen to go to the International Science and Engineering fair this May.
