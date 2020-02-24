The 4th Annual Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair in partnership with INL will be held this Friday at Idaho State University.
The Science and Engineering Fair will host over 150 high school students who will be showing off a science projects that they've been working on all semester with a variety of topics ranging from behavioral sciences to even environmental sciences.
Two winners of the Science and Engineering Fair will be chosen and receive an expense paid trip to California to compete in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair that is taking place in May.
Dr. Angela Hemingway, Executive Director, Idaho STEM Action Center said, "The Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair truly is a bridge between education and industry, so students get to do their own personal research project and then business and industry professionals get to talk with those students about their work and judge the students' work.”
The event is closed to the public for judging from 8:30 am to 3 pm but will be open to the public from 3 pm to 5 pm so others can interact with the students and talk about their projects.
The awards ceremony will be held from 5 pm to 6 pm.
