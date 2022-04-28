The Eastern Idaho State Fair announced the acts coming to Blackfoot for the 120th edition of the fair.
Kicking things off on Friday, September 2nd is multi-platinum singer Andy Grammer who has released hits like 'Honey, I''m Good," "Keep Your Head Up," and 'Fine by Me.'
Fluffy is returning to the fair as comedian Gabriel Iglesias takes the stage on Thursday, September 8th.
And country music singer Cole Swindell closes out the concerts on Friday, September 9th.
Swindell has 10 number one singles and has had his songs streamed over four billion times.
"It's going to be a big year because were celebrating 120 years of being around in Eastern Idaho. The fair is strong and our entertainment line-up is even stronger with Andy Grammer and 'Fluffy' Gabriel Iglesias and then closing out Cole Swindell, strong artists and going to produce some great fun and long lasting old fashion memories," says Brandon Bird, Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Tickets for all of the events and concerts went on sale on Wednesday for VIP's.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m on-line at FunAtTheFair.com or by calling 208-785-2480 Ext. 7
