Last week, the Western Idaho State Fair announced it would not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Will the Eastern Idaho State Fair follow in its footsteps? We found out.
Food, friends and fun. Those are just a few things we all love about the fair, but with the COVID-19 pandemic continuously changing American's day-to-day life will it happen this year?
Chad Hammond from I.E. Productions which works both as the P.R. team for EISF as well as booking the fair's acts says, "We're working diligently to get things up and going."
To get things up and going by September, changes are being made to make sure fair-goers are safe while having fun.
However, safety measures are not the only aspect that will change this year. "I had one of my acts. He had six dates around our fair cancel. And so, he just canceled on me two weeks ago," says Hammond.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair, held in Blackfoot, is famous for bringing in big acts every year. Right now, due to the pandemic, there is no guarantee what acts will be able to come. For that reason, the fair is not officially announcing any acts yet.
Food is another draw for many people. Vendors will be responsible for submitting a plan to the local health department for approval.
With the fair being nearly three months away, there is no way to know what the pandemic will look like. "So, what we can do right now is prepare to go and make as good, or as great, of a fair as we can have given the circumstances," says Hammond.
The uncertainty of what the future will look like means the fair board is making some hard decisions now. They ask the community to have patience as they navigate this new world created by the coronavirus.
As September creeps up, the fair board will be able to release more information on the performances, as well as other changes, fair-goers may expect to see this year.
