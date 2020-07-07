A plan for the Eastern Idaho State Fair is under review.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair Director, Brandon Bird submitted a draft of the plan to the Mayor of Blackfoot, Marc Carroll, yesterday evening.
According to the Mayor, he has finished his review on it and the Public Health Director, Maggie Mann has a copy of it and is in the process of reviewing it.
Several city department heads in Blackfoot also have the plan and are reviewing it as well, who all slated to meet this afternoon.
The Mayor has not disclosed his decision on the status of the fair, and hopes to have a decision made by tomorrow.
