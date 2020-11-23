A 13-year-old boy was killed in a farming accident in Sugar City over the weekend.
Social media posts from relatives and a Go Fund Me page identify the teen as Travis Ashcraft.
Isaac Payne, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Office, said the accident happened around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Ashcraft was alone on a tractor in a field near the Newdale Cemetery. He had been driving the tractor but Payne said when paramedics arrived, Ashcraft was dead and had been run over by the tractor.
The MCSO said it isn't sure what exactly happened but no foul play was involved and it has been ruled an accident.
The investigation is ongoing.
A Go Fund Me page has been started to help the family. As of Monday evening, it had raised more than $11,000.
