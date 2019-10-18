The official outlook on temperatures and precipitation this winter has been released by the Climate Prediction Center.
Across Eastern Idaho it favors above average temperatures, but has no decision on precipitation.
Experts say for the first time in five years, there is neither an El Niño nor a La Niña which usually gives a good indication of winter weather patterns.
Alex DeSmet, Meteorologist at National Weather Service Pocatello said, "No two winters are alike, and you could easily have some roller coaster conditions throughout winter with periods of cold and snow and then periods of warmer than normal and drier than normal conditions."
The only location favored for slightly above normal precipitation is across Island Park.
