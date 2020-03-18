We have power to strengthen our immunity to the coronavirus. We can start by nourishing ourselves with the primary foods of love, gratitude, laughter and faith.
Next, help your body make GLUTATIONE with cysteine-rich foods, and cruciferous vegetables. Cysteine appears in animal protein and bone broths. Crucifers include broccoli, kale, cabbage, cauliflower, radishes, turnips, parsnips, watercress, and horseradish.
Kill germs that come in through your mouth with a HIGH STOMACH ACIDITY. Sip 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water as you prepare you meal. Breathe deeply, express gratitude, eat slowly & chew thoroughly because stress drops stomach acidity.
Keep your immune system strong with supportive VITAMINS & MINERALS. For zinc, oysters, grass-fed beef, lentils & almonds are good sources. For Vitamins A & D, liver & egg yolks are tops! Sunlight, and yellow-orange-red vegetables are great, too!
INHIBIT VIRAL ACTIVITY with tannins, polyphenols, selenium & raw garlic. Tannins are in red raspberry leaf tea, and pomegranate or cranberry juices. Polyphenols occur in deeply-colored produce such as berries and leafy greens. Selenium is found in Brazil nuts. Raw garlic is great in salsas, salad dressings, guacamole, mashed potatoes, and hot sauces.
