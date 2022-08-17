The annual Southeast Idaho Economic Development Summit is coming up this fall.
The event will be on October 12th at the AMC Movie Theater in Chubbuck.
It will go from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a movie shown.
There will be presentations with community leaders and guest speakers.
The summit is geared towards learning about economic development in our area.
"We felt it was really important for people to be educated and sort of learn what's going on and share that information and news and have a discussion about the future on that topic," says Miacate Kennedy, CEO, Bannock Development.
Seating is limited and if you are interested you can go to 'Event Brite' to get free tickets for the summit.
They are also looking for sponsors for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.