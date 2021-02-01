February 1 is the first day Idahoans 65 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. One local pharmacy in Pocatello is a vaccine distributer and is now vaccinating one person every five minutes during business hours.
"Our goal is to get everybody vaccinated as quickly as we can," explains Ben Snell who is the owner of Ed Snell's Pharmacy Shop. The pharmacy is located at: 1015 E Young St STE B, Pocatello, ID 83201.
During the pandemic, the pharmacy has offered COVID-19 testing. It is now one of just a handful of providers in the city to offer COVID-19 vaccinations which is keeping the business busy. "We have appointments scheduled for every five minutes, and we just go as quick as we can" adds Snell.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health distributes vaccines on a weekly basis to providers across the eight county region. Ed Snell's Pharmacy gets anywhere from 200 to 300 doses a week.
Last week, appointment slots for those 65 and older opened up starting February 1. The open appointments filled within hours of becoming available. Snell says, "We had 84 appointments and all 84 were filled. We had one cancel this morning at 10 o'clock and it was filled by 10:30."
The pharmacy receives its weekly doses on Tuesday and Wednesday. On those days, additional appointments are added to the schedule. The pharmacy does not create new appointments until the exact number of doses is confirmed upon arrival to the shop. Creating appointments this way helps the pharmacy avoid over scheduling. It is important to note, the pharmacy does not offer COVID-19 vaccinations over the weekend.
Snell says keeping up with the community's need for the vaccine is a lot of work. He adds, "There are three of us that are putting in 15 hour days, 16 hour days. We're putting in a lot of hours to get everything done which we're glad to do. I'm not complaining by any means."
The pharmacy owner says the extra work is worth it because it means helping those most vulnerable to the virus. "We've had numerous patients, especially this week that say, 'Hey, we've not been out since last March. Can we please get this as soon as possible so we can go and start living our lives again?'"
For those who qualify to get the vaccine, visit edsnellspharmacy.com to fill out a form with your personal information. For those who qualify under the current priority groups' criteria, the pharmacy will send an email with a link to sign up for its current, open appointments. The pharmacy will work to get the patient in as soon as possible.
Snell says all of this is "one way for us to help out the community to get through this COVID mess."
For information on vaccine providers across southeastern Idaho, click here.
