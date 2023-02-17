Local State Representative Dustin Manwaring says hundreds of bills are being proposed at session, including one regarding education savings accounts.
Senate bill 1038 would create savings accounts for Idaho families with K-12 children.
Parents would have access online to the funds on behalf of their child for approved educational expenses.
The bill has passed the senate education committee and now heads to the full senate for a vote.
Representative Manwaring says he's against this version of the bill.
"Again we have a constitutional duty to provide a free and uniform public education system and I don't want to do anything that impinges public education, right, we're going to take money away from our duty, our constitutional responsibility to provide a uniform and thorough public education system in Idaho, so if we're taking money away and parents can use it for religious and private schools and other things then I have serious reservations about what we're doing, if it's hurting public education," says State Representative Dustin Manwaring.
