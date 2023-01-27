It's week three of the legislative session and local state representative Dustin Manwaring says this has been education week at the state capitol.
He says all of the universities in Idaho are presenting their budgets this week, including Idaho State University.
Manwaring says one of the things he will be doing is trying to track and push for some of ISU"s capital projects they are asking for.
He says there is money that they've allocated for 'In Demand Careers,' for which ISU is requesting $16 million dollars.
ISU also hopes to get funding for a new health sciences center in Meridian and they are also requesting a nuclear facility research lab and an expansion for the physician assistant program.
"So we do have some money set aside that we know we're going to put towards 'in demand careers' and so I'll be watching that one very closely, but it was good to get that one going from our area to start pushing that request forward," says Representative Dustin Manwaring, District 29, Pocatello.
