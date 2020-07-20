From Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center news release:
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy (Tim) Ballard, MD, MS as Chief Medical Officer to the hospital’s administrative team. As the Chief Medical Officer, Ballard leads clinical initiatives that support consistent clinical performance and excellence across the hospital.
Dr. Ballard has an impressive background having served in various clinical and administrative leadership roles for nearly two decades. Most recently, Dr. Ballard served as CEO of the Alaska VA Healthcare System in Anchorage, Alaska. In that role, he had oversight of 700 staff, 5 satellite clinics, and a 50-bed residential rehabilitation treatment facility.
Shortly after graduating from high school in Boise, Dr. Ballard attended the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado where he graduated with his B.S. in Biology. He then went on to receive a Masters of Environmental Health from the University of Cincinnati and his M.D. from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. Following medical school, he completed his family practice residency training in California at Travis Air Force Base.
Ballard grew up in Boise and is excited to come back “home” to Idaho after living away for many years. He and his wife, Kristin, enjoy the outdoors and are excited to take advantage of all that our region has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.