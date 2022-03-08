Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with the higher amounts possible on the benches east of Interstate 15. Wind gusts up to around 25 mph may lead to blowing and drifting snow in some locations. * WHERE...Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&