You have most likely heard of the Ronald McDonald House.
But have you heard of a Ronald McDonald Family Room, and did you know that it's not too far away?
On the campus of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls is the Ronald McDonald Home Charities Family Room. This 2,600 square foot living space includes a living room, a full kitchen, multiple rooms for sleeping, a work and dining area, and a laundry room.
Jeff Sollis is the CEO of EIRMC and says that the space acts as a respite for families.
"When they're here, sometimes they're here for a long time,” says Sollis, “and that puts a major strain, obviously on the little ones, but also their families that are here to support them, primarily their parents. And so, we've always loved the idea of partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho to try and bring a house or a family room to East Idaho to help service those families that really are in need of comfort, in need of being cared for while they're trying to care for their kids that are here in the hospital."
And while the Family Room is on the grounds of EIRMC, it provides the same services as an off-site Ronald McDonald House.
"The family room offers a really unique service in the sense that you can be right here in Idaho Falls and you can have a child that's being cared for here at EIRMC,” explains Sollis, “you can absolutely take advantage of the services that are offered here, even if it's just to come, take a nap, if it's come to get some, some fresh food to just relax here in this beautiful space and take a moment for yourself, it's here for everybody."
And Jeff has a very personal reason for having a place for parents to go while their child is receiving care from the hospital.
"Years ago, we had our child in the pediatric intensive care unit when we were states away,” says Sollis, “we were visiting family in another state, and we found ourselves in a position where for two weeks we had to be with our child. And yet our life was in a totally different state. And so, you know, the. Travel back and forth becomes an enormous financial burden, logistical challenge as well, but time away from work has to be factored in as well, so it really starts to add up."
The Ronald McDonald Family Room is starting its 3rd Annual Fundraising for Families 3-Day Campaign Monday, March 14. This year’s goal is $60,000 and you can help by going to this link.
