Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has completed a renovation of its Behavioral Health Center.
The year-long project allowed them to increase their total number of beds for the center by 39%.
The number of beds for the Adult Acute Program went from 28 to 37 beds, while the Adolescent Program went from 17 to 25 beds.
Some of the renovations included new doors and frames for rooms, LED lights, and improvements to nurse stations.
Shawn LaPray, Vice President of Behavioral Health, EIRMC said, "We're most excited because this helps keep people closer to home. Sometimes when we don't have beds or when we're full we gotta send patients really far away and that can be a really big disruption for them and for their family and for all of the system that takes care of those patients."
The need for behavioral healthcare has recently increased with the growing population of our region.
