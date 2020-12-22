The holidays are said to be the most wonderful time of the year.
But there are still some risks that can take place. Particularly, with decorations - and getting a possible burn.
"Whether it's decorations, celebrations, activities which increase our risk for association with burns particularly when we're dealing with decorations," said Doctor Tait Olaveson, Director of Burn Services at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
And he's advising that people be careful about how they're decorating - regardless of the holiday.
"Any holiday when we're adding those extra things into our daily routines there are some increased risk from dealing with a burn," said Olaveson.
Lights, candles and christmas trees are things Olaveson says should be watched carefully.
"If you have a dry christmas tree or a natural christmas tree increases your risk of starting a fire which can be detrimental," said Olaveson.
Some tips in preventing a fire or a burn from happening include using a wooden or fiberglass ladder, using plastic hooks or clips to hang lights, and if you're planning on decorating lights outside, be sure they're the right ones.
"We have had some burns with folks that have had to go undergo reconstruction and multiple surgeries," said Olaveson.
The biggest thing the doctor wants people to do is be aware.
"Prevention is key to helping prevent these injuries and associated difficult things and outcomes that can happen with them," said Olaveson.
