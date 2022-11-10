Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has established a psychiatry residency program.
The program will address a shortage of mental health professionals in Idaho. EIRMC’s psychiatry residency program will train physicians who have earned their M.D. or D.O. and want to specialize in psychiatry.
The program is four years, each year four new residents will begin the program. Residents are trained to treat all mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, O.C.D., P.T.S.D., and more.
They will admit patients, conduct interviews, diagnose illnesses, and prescribe medications.
