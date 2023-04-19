Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Center has announced two significant changes to its Adolescent Care Unit.
Twelve new beds have been added, increasing capacity by nearly 50%. The minimum patient age for admission has also changed from 13-years-old to 12-years-old.
These changes enable EIRMC to better serve the region and allow youth to remain closer to home.
The program provides psychiatric care for children who may be dangerous to themselves or others, unable to provide for their own health, behaviorally or emotionally dysfunctional or need diagnostic treatment services.
