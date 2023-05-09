Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has hired Stacy Crandall as Associate Chief Nursing Officer.

Crandall will help oversee clinical nursing operations throughout the hospital. She will also ensure quality patient care and satisfaction. Crandall recently served as the Emergency Department Director at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Utah and has leadership experience at two other hospitals.

