...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff from rain, melting
snow, and reservoir releases is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bannock, Franklin and Oneida.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages
out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as
well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1138 AM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary
releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek
Reservoirs will be needed in the coming days. Combined with
forecast rain and continued melting snow, flooding is
expected.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Henderson Creek, Elkhorn Creek, Marsh Creek, Dry Creek, Malad
River, Rowley Creek, Wright Creek, Birch Creek, Rattlesnake
Creek, Campbell Creek, Bannock Creek, Sheep Creek, Mill
Creek, Samaria Creek, South Fork Hawkins Creek, Third Creek,
Deep Creek, Yellow Dog Creek, Precipice Creek, Potter Creek,
Devil Creek, Little Malad River, Weston Creek, Hawkins Creek,
Hill Creek, Cherry Creek, and Station Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Malad City, Pleasantview, and Samaria.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.
&&
