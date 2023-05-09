Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff from rain, melting snow, and reservoir releases is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following counties, Bannock, Franklin and Oneida. * WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1138 AM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek Reservoirs will be needed in the coming days. Combined with forecast rain and continued melting snow, flooding is expected. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Henderson Creek, Elkhorn Creek, Marsh Creek, Dry Creek, Malad River, Rowley Creek, Wright Creek, Birch Creek, Rattlesnake Creek, Campbell Creek, Bannock Creek, Sheep Creek, Mill Creek, Samaria Creek, South Fork Hawkins Creek, Third Creek, Deep Creek, Yellow Dog Creek, Precipice Creek, Potter Creek, Devil Creek, Little Malad River, Weston Creek, Hawkins Creek, Hill Creek, Cherry Creek, and Station Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Malad City, Pleasantview, and Samaria. - For flood safety information, visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is dangerously cold. Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so safely. &&