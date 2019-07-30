top story
EIRMC Re-Verified as Level II Trauma Center in Peak Trauma Season
Trauma is the leading cause of death for people until they reach age 44.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center recently became re-verified as a level II trauma center, one of three in the state of Idaho.
"We want to make sure that our staff and our physicians understand what the standard of care is across the nation, and that we meet that so that we optimize that outcome for them," said Kasia Kohler, director of trauma services.
And for EIRMC, summertime is peak trauma season.
Most of the hospital's trauma-caused injuries come from outdoor activities.
The top-five most common causes are falling, motor vehicle accidents, ATV riding, motorcycling, and horseback riding.
But one obstacle EIRMC faces, is making sure people know these resources are available.
"Sometimes it's just a lack of education, they don't know what we provide exactly. I've had phone calls from Twin Falls saying 'hey i didn't know you guys had a PICU, do you really have a PICU?' and I said 'absolutely we have a PICU, we've had a PICU for a couple of years," said Kohler.
The hospital says they're doing outreach to make their services more known, and to save people from having to travel out of state for services they may not have to.
One way they've helped people reduce travel for care is by adding their burn center, which has already saved many patients time and money.
"Having the burn center added in has affected our exposure so we're getting patients from farther out in Montana and Wyoming, places that wouldn't typically have come here because they would just over-fly us," said Kohler.
Providing help to the locals, as well as the region.
