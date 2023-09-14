Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has once again been nationally recognized for its stroke care.
It has received the American Heart Association’s "Get With The Guidelines" Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The award recognizes EIRMC for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to national guidelines. This is the 4th year in a row EIRMC has received the recognition.
