If you have ever had to take your child to the emergency room, then you know that the number of decisions that must be made can be overwhelming. One of those decisions shouldn't be how far a parent has to be away from their child.
"We've had babies from outside of the Idaho Falls area, even as far away as Star Valley in Wyoming, who've had to be here for multiple days and sometimes weeks," says Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Adrian Curnow
And that's the mission of the Ronald McDonald Family Room on the campus of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, to keep families close by while their child is receiving care.
"You know if a baby's born prematurely and has some surgical issues to some of these babies might be in the hospital for one, two, three or four months," explains Dr. Curnow.
The Family Room is a place down the hall from the NICU where parents can get something to eat, take a nap, freshen up, or even do laundry.
"I tell families every week about this and. Not very often, more often than not, the family has not been aware of the resource here for them," says Dr. Curnow.
And the Family Room is available to any parent of a child who is being treated at EIRMC, whether they live in Idaho Falls or are from outside the area.
"We have social services who tell the families about this resource to nurses," says Dr. Curnow, "everybody shares the message that. That there's a place to go that can make their life more comfortable, make their life more at home and alleviate some of the stresses of being isolated long distance."
And for the volunteer staff, it's an opportunity to treat the family as the professionals at EIRMC are treating their child.
"I look at is ministering to the families," explains Dr. Curnow, "and I think everybody in this hospital takes that approach where it's like, we're here for you and we're here to be supportive of you emotionally giving you whatever answers we have about your child encouraging."
The Ronald McDonald Family Room is starting its 3rd Annual Fundraising for Families 3-Day Campaign Monday, March 14. This year’s goal is $60,000 and you can help by going to this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.