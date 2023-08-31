2023 EISF Best Fair Food

Spicy Pork Paradise from La Casita Mexican Food

On Thursday, the Eastern Idaho State Fair announced the winners of its 2023 Best Fair Food competition.

Members from local media and main fair sponsors were this year's judges. 

There were several new creations and many returning favorites. 

Here are this year's winners:

Sweetest of Them All

1st place - Sweet Temptations / Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

2nd place - Camille's Crepes / Strawberry Colada Crepe

3rd place - Camille's Crepes / Cheesecake Crepe

Fairest Of Them All - Entrée

1st place - Smokin B's / The Whole Dam Farm

2nd place - CR Fish N Things / Smoked Salmon Bagel

3rd place - Blackhawk BBQ Pit / Hog On A Log

Best New Entrée

1st place - La Casita Mexican Food / Spicy Pork Paradise

2nd place - Mexican Crazy Corn / Crazy Corn Salad

3rd place - Blackhawk BBQ Pit / Mad Mac

Best New Sweet

1st place - Creamy Creations / It's Better At The Fair Cake

2nd place - Sweet Temptations / Strawberry Temptress

3rd place - Big E's Hawaiian Shave Ice / Hula Barbie

2023 People’s Choice Award

Blackhawk BBQ / Warhawk Sandwich

The 2023 Eastern Idaho State Fair runs Sept. 1-9 in Blackfoot. This year's theme is "It's Fairtastic!"

Details on events, schedules and more are available on EISF's website.

