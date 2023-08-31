On Thursday, the Eastern Idaho State Fair announced the winners of its 2023 Best Fair Food competition.
Members from local media and main fair sponsors were this year's judges.
There were several new creations and many returning favorites.
Here are this year's winners:
Sweetest of Them All
1st place - Sweet Temptations / Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
2nd place - Camille's Crepes / Strawberry Colada Crepe
3rd place - Camille's Crepes / Cheesecake Crepe
Fairest Of Them All - Entrée
1st place - Smokin B's / The Whole Dam Farm
2nd place - CR Fish N Things / Smoked Salmon Bagel
3rd place - Blackhawk BBQ Pit / Hog On A Log
Best New Entrée
1st place - La Casita Mexican Food / Spicy Pork Paradise
2nd place - Mexican Crazy Corn / Crazy Corn Salad
3rd place - Blackhawk BBQ Pit / Mad Mac
Best New Sweet
1st place - Creamy Creations / It's Better At The Fair Cake
2nd place - Sweet Temptations / Strawberry Temptress
3rd place - Big E's Hawaiian Shave Ice / Hula Barbie
2023 People’s Choice Award
Blackhawk BBQ / Warhawk Sandwich
The 2023 Eastern Idaho State Fair runs Sept. 1-9 in Blackfoot. This year's theme is "It's Fairtastic!"
Details on events, schedules and more are available on EISF's website.
