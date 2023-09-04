Due to the rain over the weekend, the pari-mutuel horse racing event that was scheduled for Monday, September 4 at the Eastern Idaho State Fair has been cancelled.
There will be an update on the status of the Indian Relay races around 10:00 a.m. on Monday after the track has been evaluated.
The National Indian Relay Championship Races are expected to continue on Thursday, September 7, while the pari-mutuel horse racing and the Indian Relays will resume on Friday and Saturday.
Monday marks the start of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo which takes place on three nights, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday starting at 7:30 p.m.
Exhibit buildings and concessionaires open Monday at 10:00 a.m.
More updates about the Eastern Idaho State Fair can be found on their Facebook page.
