Brigham Young University-Idaho has announced its speaker for its upcoming commencement.
Elder David A. Bednar will address graduates in an online commencement ceremony for fall 2020 graduates.
Bednar is a member of the Quorum of the Twelve of Apostles for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He is an BYU alum and previously served as the president of BYU-Idaho from 1997 to 2004, when he was ordained to the Quorum.
This semester's graduation ceremony will be broadcast online. It will be held Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
According to the university, 2,655 students will receive degrees. Of those, 2,035 will be awarded bachelor's degrees and another 620 will be associate degrees.
The ceremony can be watched online at www.byui.edu/live/video.
Elder Bednar will be joined at the commencement ceremony by General Authority Seventy and Church Educational System Commissioner Elder Paul V. Johnson.
