Elderly man dies in fatal crash near Carey

On Friday, September 11, 2020, at approximately 5:50 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash on US-20 near milepost 193, west of Carey.
Dennis Johnson, 62, of Boise, was driving westbound on US-20 in a 1999 Ford F250 pickup. The pickup truck went off the right shoulder where it rolled. Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
