Election day in Bingham County saw a good amount of voter turnout.
Over 2,000 voters came out for early voting and over 7,500 absentee ballots were received.
They began to count those ballots early per the Idaho legislators.
Danette Miller, elections director for Bingham County, explains how they were given the ok to start the early counting.
"They determined that if you had a livestream recording of opening your ballots then you can go ahead and do that 7 days in advance and we went a head and decided that we wanted to do that being as we had over 7,500. So, we started actually opening up all of our absentee ballots yesterday."
Meaning that they could have the absentee and early voting ballots counted by the end of election night.
One issue that did arise was that some residents wanted to vote in person after requesting an absentee ballot.
This could have stemmed from the option of the absentee ballot election that was implemented in the May primary.
The option to receive an absentee ballot was also offered for the November election, given the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Once physical voting polls were allowed and residents could vote at them, many decided to vote in person.
As these ballots had not been turned in or used, they were able to go through a process to vote in person to have their votes counted.
Miller tells us how this was possible. "So they are coming and we're having our election workers give us a call to let us know that they are there, they want to spoil that absentee ballot and we make sure that it's spoiled in our system before we let them go ahead and vote there. It is their privilege, their right to vote at the polling location."
