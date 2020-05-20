Yesterday was primary election day and it was a historic one for Idahoans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For many voters it was the first time they've voted via absentee ballot. However, votes weren't counted election night. So, upwards of 400,000 mail-in ballots will be counted in the coming days.
Jason Dixon "It will be really interesting to see, for those of us who care, to see what the numbers are."
Those numbers Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon is referring to are the mail-in ballots. Nearly 400,000 Idahoans requested their absentee ballots before the Tuesday night deadline.
Dixon says this means the election offices across the state "will receive ballots through the next week until June 2 and we will count all of those on that day." June 2 is the deadline for voters to get their ballots turned in to their local elections office and all ballots will be counted then.
The Bannock County Elections office sent out roughly 16,000 ballots. As of Wednesday afternoon, just under 7,000 had been returned.
As ballots trickle in until June 2, elections officials have to take extra precautions. Dixon says, "Whenever they're handling these ballots that come in they will be masked up and gloved up."
As the ballots continue to come, Dixon says the office must "let them rest in the can before we count them."
Letting the ballots rest allows time for possible COVID-19 contamination to naturally die off before being counted, and when counting day comes around voters may look forward to hearing the results later in the evening.
Dixon says, "No results will be posted throughout the day on June 2 until 9:00 p.m."
Election offices in East Idaho have to wait until 9:00 p.m. to release their results due the time difference with North Idaho.
