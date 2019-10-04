This morning, the First Lady continued her Wyoming visit with a stop in Grand Teton National Park. The visit left an impression on some local students who were at the park on a field trip.
Elementary school students from Teton County School District welcomed the First Lady as she joined them on their field trip to Grand Teton National Park.
One group of students shouts in unison, "Hello Mrs. Trump. Welcome to Grand Teton National Park."
Munger Mountain Elementary School student Hennessy Van Gelder says, "We did a little lesson on how to keep your campsite clean and we split into three groups. So, there were three groups doing different things."
The students learned different facts about the park, wildlife, safe campfire practices and more at each of the three groups. Some of the 4th Graders even came prepared to teach the Mrs. Trump what the different elements of the National Park Services symbol mean.
Munger Mountain Elementary School student Luis Pasten Perez says, "The buffalo represents the animals."
The students didn't give the presentation on a whim.
Pasten Perez says, "Before we did the presentation we did, is practice in the class, and try to get the behavior to not be nervous and stuff because it's pretty hard to not get nervous when you're meeting the First Lady."
And all that practice paid off.
Van Gelder says, "Our presentation, I think it went really well."
Throughout the day, it was easy to tell what emotions the students felt. For the kids visiting Teton National Park, it was exciting getting to meet the First Lady. And for the 4th Graders, there was a little something extra to be excited about.
Grand Teton National Park Public Affairs Officer Denise Germann says, "And all the 4th Graders got their Every Kid Outdoors Pass which allows them, and their family, basically free entrance to public lands for the next year."
That pass to public lands will come in handy for at least two 4th Graders who visit the local parks often.
Pasten Perez says, "Hike and learn about animals."
Van Gelder says, "I like to go water skiing on my boat in Jackson Lake."
The First Lady's visit to Wyoming was planned, in part, as a way to promote the Be Best Campaign, the Every Kid Outdoors Program and the preservation of our national parks.
