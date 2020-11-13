"So the elf project is here today at the food bank just trying to be part of the community, trying to give back. That's what we're about is giving and in these times of COVID we're not able to give in our normal manner that we do. So this we feel like is another avenue that we can give until we can be back out in the community doing what we normally do."
Melissa Poulson, President of the ELF Project, tells us how they are still helping the community even during the current pandemic.
The acronym elf stands for enriching lives and families, to which they aimed to do at the food bank.
As Heather Richards, vice president of the organization, explains, "Being able to at least give back in some manner shape or form is huge for us, and able to let the community know we're still here and the elf project is still here to help anyone that needs any assistance in the avenues we can provide."
Which brought them to volunteer at the Idaho Foodbank to help prepare food boxes for their partners.
Kia Shaw, Branch manager for the Idaho Foodbank, tells us how they have contributed to the food bank's efforts.
"They wanted to do a volunteer project because they haven't been able to do a lot of their service projects that they normally would, and right now what they're doing is they're sorting through some of our food drive so that way we can send it out to our partner agencies, so they can restock their pantries."
While following all of the new protocols that the food bank has set in place for volunteers.
Shaw also mentions how important it is that the elf project is volunteering to help the food bank.
"They're helping so many people right now. I mean this branch of the Idaho Foodbank, we've on average serve over 57,000 people a month. So, they're really doing a big service right now."
