"Through COVID we really have kind of been at a stand still as far as nominations go there's not a lot of outreach we can do with the COVID restrictions and so being able to give back in anyway shape or form is an opportunity that elf project loves to jump on."
Heather Richards, Vice President of the ELF Project, talks about how the organization has continued giving back to the community during these tough times.
This time they hosted a blood drive in partnership with Sleep Better Idaho to fight the shortage on blood donations.
Christina DeLong, Volunteer Coordinator for the organization, tells us about why Sleep Better Idaho was a great place to host the drive.
"So we thought having the different stations would be great for hosting the blood drive and it is to an extent but they do like to have their eyes on everybody at the same time as well."
Still providing the care and safety expected from the Red Cross.
And while the pandemic has slowed down other drives due to restrictions, this one had no trouble filling up their spots.
Alexis Packer, an Intern with them, says that spots filled up fast.
"So when I found out we were doing one, I was one of the very first people to sign up and the community jumped on board really good and we had a lot of people sign up before everyone on the ELF Project could sign up."
