Last year we told you the story of a woman who was diagnosed with Melanoma cancer and given two years to live.
KPVI's Deanne Coffin met with her again to fing out how she's been doing since then and how she is moving forward since her diagnosis.
(Nat Sound of Violin Playing)
That's the sound of Elisa Magagna playing her violin, just two years after receiving a diagnosis that would change her life.
In 2018 Elisa had a mole that she had checked out.
The mole was removed and it ended up being stage two Melanoma cancer.
Two years later in 2020, she started noticing that she couldn't walk very well.
"My entire L-3 vertebrae had turned into this huge tumor. I had cancer all up my spine, my pelvis, just everywhere, two tumors in my brains, but it has spread through my bones and Melanoma normally goes through organs and things like that, but mine spread all through my bones," says Elisa Magagna.
Elisa ended up in Huntsman Cancer Institutue in Salt Lake City where they hospitalized her for a month.
"I think it was just so devastating when the doctor came in and said you have two more years. It was at the height of the pandemic and I couldn't really see my family. Hardly anybody could come into the hospital and then I was just basically alone in the hospital for a month and you know I could get a visitor once a day for about an hour or two hours, but I was alone just thinking, wow, this is what I'm facing right now. Just a total shift of perspective," says Elisa.
Now Elisa is in stage four of Melanoma.
"The treatments are pretty brutal, a lot of nausea and just feeling really sick. There was a point where I had lost so much weight. I just felt really frail and that's when it can get really scary is when you start losing so much that your body just can't fight anymore," says Elisa.
But despite what she goes through with treatments, she finds little miracles along the way, such as a rock on her front porch with houses and music notes painted on it.
"I tried to play it and it was, it was 'You Raise Me Up' and Mike and I just, after I had played it, we just both got tears in our eyes," says Elisa.
(Nat Sounds of Violin Playing)
Elisa has four children and her husband Mike, and leaving behind her family is what she fears most, even over the fear of death.
"I just want to make sure that the moments that I have, especially with my kids, that they are good moments and what I've even started blogging into the future, so actually 10 years from now, blogs are going to post to my family and they can read them and I'm hoping they'll have a whole year of posts they can read from me, even if ti's just a couple of paragraphs of me saying 'I love you, I can't be here but I love you," says Elisa.
Elisa has written several books over the years, but her latest one is about her journey with cancer. It's called 'Two More Years.'
"I almost feel like one of the reasons I got cancer was so that I could write about this to help other people, maybe help gain perspective or see how you can remain positive despite, no matter what you are going through, because everybody has something hard they're struggling with," says Elisa.
But she says despite everything, she's continuing to fight the battle.
"I've always been so positive, but I just hope that cancer will never take that away from me, that it won't define me and that I'll still stay the same. I mean when your facing death it's hard because you think is this going to change me, am I going to die in a way that my family would be proud of and just want to, you know, maintain that positivity and happiness, even up until the end, so that, that is what your family remembers," says Elisa.
And she has a message about the 'time' we spend living.
"We all have a purpose. We all live a short amount of time and we have to decide who we want to be today, not tomorrow, not I'm going to do this later, you know, who do I want to be right now, because that's what we have, is right now," says Elisa.
If you are interested in reading her book, you can go to the website twomoreyears.com or it is also on Amazon.
